Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

CS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 5,652,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,618. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

