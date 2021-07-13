Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DPSGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 38,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

