Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Commerzbank lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 20,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,047. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

