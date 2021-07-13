Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.06 ($71.84).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €58.77 ($69.14). 1,794,548 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €55.17.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

