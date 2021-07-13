Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.90

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 69507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

