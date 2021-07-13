Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Shares Down 0.2%

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.31 and last traded at $56.33. 1,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24.

