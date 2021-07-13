DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 12,122 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX remained flat at $$70.37 on Tuesday. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,088. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $71.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.