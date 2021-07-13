DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 20,498 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.47% of Cogent Communications worth $15,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cogent Communications by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $77.56. 1,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,166 shares of company stock worth $1,454,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

