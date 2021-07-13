DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 33,359 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.94% of Douglas Dynamics worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,109. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.