DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,394 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Mesa Laboratories worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.78. 105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,524.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $1,673,360.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,294. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

