DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,524 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth $3,629,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.04. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.