DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.65% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $68,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after purchasing an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $89,203,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $61,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NYSE:BFAM remained flat at $$153.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

