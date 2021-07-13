DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of Hamilton Lane worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

