DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.37% of Masimo worth $46,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,979,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Masimo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Masimo by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.21. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.24. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

