DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 272,840 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 619.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,840 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.64% of Workiva worth $27,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $162,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.62. 2,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,997. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $124.60.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

