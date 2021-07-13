DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 569 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $7.16 on Tuesday, hitting $203.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.64. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.