DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 8,250 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 2.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Teleflex worth $224,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,345. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.35. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

