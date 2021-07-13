DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 8,758 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.34% of Novanta worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,418. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

