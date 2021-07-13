DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,591 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.59% of CBRE Group worth $156,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 8,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,513. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

