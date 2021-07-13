DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Okta worth $97,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,427,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.44. 46,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,043. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.76. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,582 shares of company stock valued at $30,748,292. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

