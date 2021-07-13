DF Dent & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,161 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $27,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $482.33. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,077. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $481.27.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

