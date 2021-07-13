DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Repligen worth $10,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 54.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $5,434,158 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.04. 1,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,389. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $120.12 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 140.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.