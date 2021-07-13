DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,970 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of HealthEquity worth $13,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

HQY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. 2,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,319.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

