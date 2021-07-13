DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $13.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,559 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. 321,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,068,224. The stock has a market cap of $230.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

