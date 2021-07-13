DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $17.50 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of IAA worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in IAA by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IAA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,657,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE IAA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. 43,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.