DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $189.16 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the quarter. Black Knight accounts for approximately 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.63% of Black Knight worth $189,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,101,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,488,000 after purchasing an additional 92,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,072,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,285. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.