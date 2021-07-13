DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $225.98 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 2.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of Moody’s worth $225,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.53. 6,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,994. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $377.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

