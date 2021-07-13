DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $24.46 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Trex worth $24,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

TREX traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,737. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

