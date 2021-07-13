DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $57.52 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Atlassian worth $57,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $265.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of -74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

