DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $96.38 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,937 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 2.45% of Envestnet worth $96,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,158. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

