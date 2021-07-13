DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of Exponent worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXPO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,086. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

