DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,660 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $110,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.01. The stock had a trading volume of 218,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

