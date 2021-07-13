DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Twilio worth $94,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,179. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.32 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,485 shares of company stock worth $49,797,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.