DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for approximately 2.7% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 2.14% of Cable One worth $236,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,159.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CABO traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,922.00. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,042. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,814.69.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

