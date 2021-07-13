DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,370 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $12,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $813,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,647 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,375. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.68. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,459. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

