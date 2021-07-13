DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $7.48 Million in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,476,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 251,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,619. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.