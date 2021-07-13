DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New $12.97 Million Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Medpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Medpace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,301,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,880 shares of company stock valued at $50,140,183 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $182.84. 4,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,299. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

