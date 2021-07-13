DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 167,126 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,126 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.51% of EVERTEC worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,829,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

