DF Dent & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,728 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of TransDigm Group worth $197,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,637,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $652.88. 2,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.10, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $408.53 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $640.20.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.