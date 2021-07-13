DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 3.1% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Illumina worth $267,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $485.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,734. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $428.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.