DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $253,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Shares of V traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.86. The stock had a trading volume of 119,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $241.04. The company has a market cap of $471.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,797 shares of company stock valued at $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.