DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 2.2% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $191,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Mastercard by 93.4% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 569,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 91,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 22.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,105,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,672,000 after purchasing an additional 387,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

MA stock traded up $9.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.48. The stock had a trading volume of 135,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $382.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.99.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

