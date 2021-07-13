DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $150,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after buying an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after buying an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $535.70.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $515.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,490. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.14 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

