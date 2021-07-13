DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,113 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 2.74% of OrthoPediatrics worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after buying an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after buying an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,824. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

