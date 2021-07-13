DF Dent & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 2.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.75% of Verisk Analytics worth $214,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.56. 4,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,752. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.44.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

