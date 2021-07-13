DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 495,436 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 495,436 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 1.12% of Qualys worth $45,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,405. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.85. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

