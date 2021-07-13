DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 8,044 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $1,576,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $25.61 on Tuesday, hitting $2,636.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,455.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,615.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

