DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,138.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $930,456.19 and $10,138.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $124.06 or 0.00390121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00112247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00152927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.96 or 0.99875378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.57 or 0.00935723 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

