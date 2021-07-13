Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,940 by Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,940 ($51.48) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,570.59 ($46.65).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE traded up GBX 51.50 ($0.67) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,502 ($45.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,409.05. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93.

In related news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock worth $37,242.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.