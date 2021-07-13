Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Regina M. Paglia Sells 4,431 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $137,095.14.

Shares of DRNA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,659. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

